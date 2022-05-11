Nothing Phone 1 will be revealed through Flipkart in India, launch may happen soon1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2022, 09:21 AM IST
- Nothing Phone 1 will see Snapdragon chipset
Nothing, the new tech startup, Phone 1 will be available via Flipkart in India. The company announced this association on May 10 along with other service provider announcements for the UK market. The UK-based startup in March unveiled its plans to launch Phone 1 which is going to be its first smartphone since its inception.
The Nothing Phone 1 will come with Snapdragon processor and Nothing OS, company’s own operating system. The launch may happen anytime this summer. Most likely, the smartphone will be revealed in June 2022.
The Nothing’s association with Flipkart could be exclusive but we do not know yet. Carl Pei, the CEO and Co-founder of Nothing, is widely aware of the OnePlus-Amazon tie up. So in order to create a different ecosystem, the former OnePlus’s co-founder could have opted for Flipkart which is the largest e-commerce portal in India currently.
Nothing Phone 1 may be worked around the previous generations of OnePlus smartphones that were minimalistic in design and user interface. Nothing Phone 1 would also aim to offer the clutter-free smartphone experience.
Currently, Nothing only sells TWS on Flipkart.