Nothing Phone (2) receives a price cut in India; check new prices
The Nothing Phone 2 is now available on Flipkart with a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The Nothing Phone (2) is currently accessible on Flipkart, priced at Rs. 39,999 for the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, this device showcases the distinctive Glyph interface. It is equipped with a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and boasts a 4,700mAh battery for extended usage.