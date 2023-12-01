Nothing Phone (2) receives a price cut in India; check new prices

The Nothing Phone (2) is currently accessible on Flipkart, priced at Rs. 39,999 for the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC , this device showcases the distinctive Glyph interface. It is equipped with a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and boasts a 4,700mAh battery for extended usage.

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the price of the Nothing Phone (2) in India has been discounted by Rs. 5,000. Currently featured on Flipkart, the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now priced at Rs. 39,999, compared to the initial launch cost of Rs. 44,999. Similarly, the 12GB + 256GB model is available at Rs. 44,999, reduced from Rs. 49,999, while the top-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is now priced at Rs. 49,999, down from the original tag of Rs. 54,999.

Nothing Phone 2: Specifications and features

Operating on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nothing Phone (2) showcases a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, offering an adaptive refresh rate spanning from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is propelled by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, accompanied by an Adreno 730 GPU and a RAM configuration of up to 12GB.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, featuring a 50 MP primary camera incorporating a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Additionally, there is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front side, the device boasts a 32 MP camera dedicated to capturing selfies.

Boasting the distinctive Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone (2) showcases LED strips beneath its transparent back panel. With storage options extending up to 512GB, the device is powered by a robust 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and 5W Qi wireless charging.

