Nothing Phone 3 is making a July 2025 debut: Here’s what we know so far

After a year-long delay, Nothing has finally confirmed the launch of its flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3, in India. While the smartphone retailed in the higher mid-range segment earlier, the brand calls the new generation model its “first true flagship smartphone.” Nothing recently shared a teaser, revealing that the Phone 3 will debut in July 205. However, it did not reveal any specific date. Now, as the launch timeline is nearing, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate over the internet, giving us a glimpse of what Nothing may reveal with its first flagship phone. Based on reports, here’s what we know so far about the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3: What we know so far Nothing Phone 3 is said to come with premium material and upgraded performance, according to Nothing CEO Carl Pei. However, it could retain the transparent rear panel design and the glyph light interface. We also expect the new essential key, which is currently available on the Phone 3a models.

The Nothing Phone 3 will reportedly come with an LTPO AMOLED display measuring 6.77 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. For performance, the Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. Leaks suggest that the smartphone could bring advanced AI capabilities, tools and features.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a triple camera setup. This may include a main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a periscope telephoto lens. Alongside a new camera sensor, we also expect the smartphone to come with a bigger battery and improved charging capabilities. Therefore, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with several hardware and software upgrades.