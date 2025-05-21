Nothing Phone 3 is making a July 2025 debut: Here’s what we know so far

Nothing Phone 3 will debut in July 2025. Know what upgrades we expect so far.

Aishwarya Panda
Published21 May 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s first true flagship, know what it has to offer.
Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s first true flagship, know what it has to offer.(Nothing)

After a year-long delay, Nothing has finally confirmed the launch of its flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3, in India. While the smartphone retailed in the higher mid-range segment earlier, the brand calls the new generation model its “first true flagship smartphone.” Nothing recently shared a teaser, revealing that the Phone 3 will debut in July 205. However, it did not reveal any specific date. Now, as the launch timeline is nearing, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate over the internet, giving us a glimpse of what Nothing may reveal with its first flagship phone. Based on reports, here’s what we know so far about the Nothing Phone 3. 

Also read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

You may be interested in

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹42990

Check Details

Discount

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung Galaxy A56

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹44999

₹52999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • CheckRose Red
  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹36999

₹42999

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • CheckAstral Trail
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹42998

₹44999

Get This

Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30 Pro

  • CheckClassic Black
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹41999

Check Details

Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30 Pro

  • CheckClassic Black
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹41999

Check Details

Discount

19% OFF

Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo V40 Pro

  • CheckGanges Blue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹44500

₹54999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

Nothing Phone 3: What we know so far 

Nothing Phone 3 is said to come with premium material and upgraded performance, according to Nothing CEO Carl Pei. However, it could retain the transparent rear panel design and the glyph light interface. We also expect the new essential key, which is currently available on the Phone 3a models.

The Nothing Phone 3 will reportedly come with an LTPO AMOLED display measuring 6.77 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. For performance, the Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor coupled with 12GB of RAM.  Leaks suggest that the smartphone could bring advanced AI capabilities, tools and features. 

Also read: Google I/O 2025: Gemini Live with camera now free for everyone, Veo 3 for AI Ultra and other reveals

For photography, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a triple camera setup. This may include a main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a periscope telephoto lens. Alongside a new camera sensor, we also expect the smartphone to come with a bigger battery and improved charging capabilities. Therefore, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with several hardware and software upgrades. 

Nothing Phone 3: Price and availability

Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to be priced above £800. Therefore, the smartphone could be priced around Rs.20000 in India. In terms of sales and availability, it will go on sale after the official launch in July. As of now, we will have to wait for official announcements to know what the Nothing Phone 3 has to offer.

Also read: ChatGPT now lets you download Deep Research reports as PDFs - here’s how

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNothing Phone 3 is making a July 2025 debut: Here’s what we know so far
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.