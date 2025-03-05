On March 4, 2025, the UK-based smartphone company Nothing launched the new Phone 3a series with some eye-catching features and unusual design. The series consists of two models, the high-end Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the base Phone 3a, both offering some similar yet different features. In terms of pricing, both devices come under Rs.30000, but they have a great Rs.5000 difference. But what makes the Nothing Phone 3a Pro expensive? To know the reason, we have curated a detailed specification comparison between these two newly launched phones to know if buyers should get the Nothing Phone 3a Pro or get the Nothing Phone 3a.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a: Design and display The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a retain a similar faux-transparent back design with the company’s signature glyph interface lighting. However, both devices have different camera module designs, as the iPhone 3a Pro features a circular camera island that houses three sensors in an L-shaped language. Whereas the Phone 3a comes with a horizontally-placed pill-shaped camera housing three sensors. Additionally, the Phone 3a Pro is more durable with an IP68 rating, whereas the Phone 3a comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

For display, both phones feature a 6.77-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Additionally, the phones are also equipped with Panda Glass for protection.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a: Performance and battery The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a, both are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU and Qualcomm AI Engine. Both models come with 8GB RAM, however, the Phone 3a Pro also comes with a 12GB RAM variant. Both models with AI integration such as Circle to Search, Gemini AI, Smart Collections, Essential Space, and more.

Similar to performance, Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a are backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports a 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a: Camera The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a come with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. However, both models differ when it comes to zooming capabilities. The Phone 3a features a 50MP periscope lens with 2.55-inch sensor size, offering 3x optical zoom and 60x ultra zoom. Whereas the Phone 3a features a 50MP telephoto lens which has a 2-inch sensor size. It offers 2x optical zoom and 30x ultra zoom.

For selfies, the Phone 3a Pro comes with a 50MP front-facing camera, whereas the Phone 3a features a 32MP selfie camera.