Nothing Phone (3a) vs Phone (2a): What upgrades we expect this year

Nothing Phone (3a) series is launching in just a few days. Know what upgrades we expect to come in comparison with the Nothing Phone (2a) model.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series is launching next week on March 4 globally with some much-awaited upgrades. The series will likely include two models, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The Pro model will likely replace last year's "Plus" variant, with significant changes. As we wait for the official launch, Nothing is quite active on social platforms to tease the upcoming launch and provide us with a small glimpse of the design and features. Therefore, as just a week is left for the launch, it is the perfect time to analyse what new is expected to come in comparison to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a). Therefore, we have curated a comparison between the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (2a) to know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Phone (2a): Design and display This year, Nothing is expected to bring slight changes to the design with the upcoming Phone (3a) model. While the smartphone will continue to feature a faux transparent rear panel, the new generation will include a triple camera setup instead of a dual camera as the Phone (2a). Additionally, the company has also been teasing a new button which may function similarly to the iPhone 16's Action button.

Apart from these design changes, the Phone (3a) will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate as last year’s Phone (2a) model. However, expect the new-gen to offer upgraded brightness in comparison to Phone (2a)’s 1300nits peak brightness.

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Phone (2a): Camera The Nothing Phone (2a) was launched with a dual camera setup that consisted of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. However, the Phone (3a) is expected to get a significant upgrade with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

For selfies, the Phone (2a) includes a 32MP front-facing camera, whereas, the Phone (3a) will likely get an upgrade to a 50MP selfie camera.

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Phone (2a): Performance and battery For performance, the Nothing Phone (2a) was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro Chip paired with up to 12GB RAM. However, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (3a) series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. Now, several global certifications have confirmed that the Phone (3a) will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and it may offer 8GB and 12GB RAM storage options.

In terms of battery, we expect the Phone (3a) could offer a similar 5000mAh battery as the Phone (2a).

Nothing Phone (3a) vs Phone (2a): Price The Nothing Phone (2a) was launched at a starting price of Rs.23999 for 8GB+128GB storage. For the Phone (3a) we expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs.25000 considering it's a mid-range series smartphone. Now, to confirm the specifications and features, we will have to wait a week more, but the leaked information gives us greater hope for a significant upgrade.