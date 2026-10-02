Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, Phone (4b) get Flipkart Big Billion Days offers: Prices, bank discounts and more

Nothing has announced special offers on its latest smartphones and connected devices ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale in India. The offers are for the Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro and Phone (4b) and also for audio products, smartwatches and chargers, the London-based technology brand said.

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The offers will be available from October 9 and will first come to Flipkart Plus/VIP/Black members as well as eligible co-branded credit card holders from October 8. According to Nothing, the sale will include their best-ever offers on Phone (4a) and lowest-ever prices on Phone (4b), along with some bank and exchange benefits.

Nothing Phone (4a) gets up to ₹ 4,000 benefits The Phone (4a) will be available with a ₹3,000 price drop on the 6GB+128GB variant, along with a ₹4,000 bank offer. After applying the bank offer, coupon and exchange bonus, its effective price will be ₹32,999.

The other phone (4a) variants will also receive an ₹4,000 bank offer. The 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB versions will have effective prices of ₹40,999, ₹45,999 and ₹46,999, respectively.

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Phone (4a) has a 50MP OIS primary camera and a 50MP OIS periscope telephoto camera with up to 70x ultra zoom. It also comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and a 5,400mAh battery.

Phone (4a) Pro gets bank and exchange benefits The Phone (4a) Pro will be given a ₹4,500 bank offer and a ₹500 exchange bonus. Its 8GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹49,999, the 8GB+256GB will be available for ₹52,999, and the 12GB+256GB is priced at ₹54,999.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP OIS periscope telephoto camera that can zoom up to 140 times. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display.

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Nothing Phone (4b) gets lowest-ever pricing The Phone (4b) will come with a ₹4,000 discount on the ₹1,666 price on its 6GB+128GB configuration as well as a ₹4,000 bank offer. The effective price of it will be ₹27,999.

The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions will get ₹3,500 in bank benefits and a ₹500 exchange bonus, with effective prices of ₹35,999 and ₹36,999, respectively.

The Phone (4b) features a 6,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, a 6.77-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a 50MP OIS main camera.

Nothing audio and wearables also get discounts Nothing will also provide reduced rates on its extensive ecosystem. Products include the CMF Headphone Pro at ₹4,999, Nothing Ear at ₹7,999, Nothing Headphone (1) at ₹16,999 and Nothing Ear (open) at ₹14,999.

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The Watch 3 Pro will cost ₹5,999, and the Watch Pro 2 will cost ₹3,799. The 33W, 45W and 65W chargers will be available at ₹799, ₹1,999 and ₹2,099, respectively. The offers are part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, which opens for general customers on October 9.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.