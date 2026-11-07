Nothing to launch its first AI-native hardware product next month: Here’s what to expect as CEO reveals ‘no new screen’

Nothing is preparing to enter the AI hardware market with its first AI-native product, scheduled to begin shipping in December 2026. The upcoming device will take a different approach from conventional smartphones and AI-powered gadgets, with CEO Carl Pei confirming that it will have “no new screen” and cannot simply be replicated through a mobile application.

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Pei announced the development in a post on X on November 4, offering a glimpse into the company's plans while keeping the product's identity and specifications under wraps.

“Our first AI-native product ships next month. It’s a tool, but one built with the personality and care that have come to define a Nothing product. It has no new screen, and it couldn’t have been an app,” Pei wrote.

The announcement signals Nothing's entry into a new category of dedicated AI hardware, although the company has not yet disclosed the product's name, design, pricing or specific capabilities.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Pei has described the upcoming device as a productivity tool. The announcement also comes as technology companies explore ways to make artificial intelligence more accessible through hardware beyond smartphones and computers.

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What to expect from Nothing's first AI-native device? Although Nothing has not revealed the product's functionality, Pei's comments suggest that it will focus on practical applications of AI rather than introducing another conventional screen-based device.

In his post, the Nothing CEO discussed how important information from everyday conversations and interactions often fails to reach AI models. People may come across useful ideas during meetings or casual conversations but struggle to record them without interrupting the moment.

Pei highlighted this problem through an example of someone hearing an idea over coffee and having to take out their phone to write it down.

"Think about the last time someone said something worth keeping: an idea over coffee, a throwaway comment that unblocks your whole week. What did you do? "Hold on, let me write that down." Out comes the phone, and by the time you look up, the moment has moved on without you. Or you don’t bother, and it's gone by the end of the day," he said.

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This points towards an opportunity for AI-powered tools that can capture and organise information with minimal user intervention. However, Nothing has not confirmed whether its upcoming product will offer voice recording, automated note-taking, meeting summaries or any similar functionality.

Why Carl Pei believes AI needs dedicated hardware Pei also questioned the industry's current approach to finding the next major consumer device powered by artificial intelligence.

“The whole industry is hunting for its iPhone moment: the pendant, the pin, the glasses, the companion, some magical consumer device that makes AI part of everyone’s life,” he wrote.

“I admire the boldness, but I read this moment differently.”

The CEO stated that companies should focus on making AI useful for everyday tasks before attempting to develop a revolutionary consumer gadget.

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“Product-market fit for AI will come in productivity first, in the tools people rely on to get real things done,” Pei said.

He further mentioned that the search for an AI equivalent of Apple's iPhone may be premature.

“Looking for the iPhone of AI today is a dead end,” he wrote, suggesting that more practical productivity-focused products could pave the way for a broader transformation in consumer technology.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X