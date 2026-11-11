Nothing’s AI-native device revealed: Two LEDs, one button, no screen — details here

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has given a first proper look at the company’s upcoming AI-native device, revealing a compact metallic design with two coloured LED indicators and a physical button. The UK-based smartphone maker shared the glimpse in a three-second video on November 10, ahead of the device’s launch in December 2026. Its name, price and features are still under wraps.

The hardware will be Nothing’s entry into the new and growing category of AI-powered devices. The company has said its first AI-native product will not have a screen, unlike traditional AI gadgets. Pei’s latest teaser also hints at a new way of interacting with AI that does not involve typing into a chat box: “Context doesn’t live in a chat box.” This suggests the gadget may focus on capturing real-world human interaction, offering context-based assistance.

Nothing about AI device design was revealed in the latest teaser

The video, posted on Carl Pei’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, shows a small, square device with rounded corners and a metallic grey finish. Two pill-shaped red and green lights sit near the top. Below them is a large white physical button with a red circle.

The button has fuelled speculation that the device could be an AI-powered voice recorder. Nothing has not confirmed its purpose or explained what the coloured indicators mean. The new glimpse follows an earlier teaser last week, which showed only a dark, rounded section of the product.

Nothing is an AI-native device that could focus on voice interactions The concept appears to centre on collecting information from everyday activity rather than purely text-based AI interactions. Pei recently wrote an essay titled ‘Toolmakers’, which points to a gap in current AI tools: they lack real-world context such as meetings, phone calls and casual conversations. A dedicated device with a physical record button could fill this gap by capturing audio for later transcription, organisation and reminders.

Nothing already offers similar capabilities through the Essential Key on its smartphones and the Talk button integrated into the charging case of its Ear (3) earbuds. Both can be used to take voice notes and send them to Essential Space.

Nothing faces competition in the AI hardware market If the device is a voice recorder, it could face competition from established products such as Plaud. Nothing will have to differentiate itself from both dedicated recorders and smartphones.

Privacy will also be a key consideration, especially in workplaces and meetings. The purpose of the red and green indicators, along with recording permissions and data storage policies, remains unknown.