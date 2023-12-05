Nov services activity rises, but at slower pace: Survey
S&P Global said on Tuesday that its India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.9 in November from 58.4 in October.
New Delhi: India’s services sector activity expanded in November though at the slowest pace in a year, prompting businesses to maintain a positive outlook for the next 12 months. However, concerns about inflation are still high on their minds, a private survey showed.
