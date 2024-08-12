Novel ideas to cool data centers: Liquid in pipes or a dunking bath

Nvidia’s stock took a hit early this month as investors reacted to potential delays in its Blackwell-powered products. Although the company said it was on track to ramp up production in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Charles Liang of Super Micro Computer, which makes server racks with Nvidia chips, said the timeline had been “pushed out a little bit." Liang said he anticipated significant volumes would be ready in the first quarter of next year.