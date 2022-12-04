Now you can create your own levels at this Meta game: All details inside

Meta plans to bring a new mode to its virtual reality (VR) battle royale game dubbed as ‘Population:One’. Interestingly, this new game from Meta will let players make their own levels. In fact within this game, the Sandbox mode will launch on December 14.
On Saturday, Meta tweeted from its Meta Quest Gaming account, “Sandbox is a user-generated game creator." The tweet also said, “Players can explore, create and play a variety of games with friends in VR."
To recall, earlier in October this year, Meta announced the ‘Among US’ game that was scheduled to arrive on the Meta Quest 2 VR on Nov 10, 2022. The company stated during the big VR developer event that the pre-orders of this game were available at ₹$9.99.
Meanwhile, Meta is adding new tools to protect teens and their privacy on Instagram and Facebook. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that it is bringing new privacy defaults for teens. These include privacy filters like who can see their friends list, who can see the people, pages and lists they follow, who can see posts they’re tagged in on their profile and more.
For Facebook and Instagram users who are under the age of 16 (18 in select countries), they will be defaulted into more private settings when they join Facebook.
To stop the spread of teen’s intimate photos, Facebook said that it is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to build a global platform for teens who are worried intimate images they created might be shared on public online platforms without their consent. The platform, Facebook says, will help prevent a teen’s intimate images from being posted online and can be used by other companies across the tech industry.
The largest social media platform is also bringing tools to protect teens from messaging suspicious adults they aren’t connected to. Facebook will not show these ‘suspicious adultis’ in teens’ People You May Know recommendations. As per the company, a “suspicious" account is one that belongs to an adult that may have recently been blocked or reported by a young person, for example.