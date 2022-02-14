Flipkart has today announced the introduction of the ‘Sell Back Programme’ that offers customers a platform to sell their used mobile phones while receiving the right buy-back value in the form of a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher. This programme will be applicable for all mobile phones, whether purchased on Flipkart or not, and will be rolled out to additional categories later this year.

The programme is live across 1,700 pin codes in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Patna. It is in line with Flipkart’s efforts to contribute towards a circular economy while enhancing its customer offerings and strengthening its re-commerce business, said the company.

The Sell Back Programme launch follows Flipkart Group’s recent acquisition of Yaantra, an electronics recommerce company, which was initiated with a focus on creating a meaningful recommerce offering, gaining greater access to affordable refurbished smartphones, and providing a comprehensive service ecosystem to customers.

A recent survey by IDC suggests that every year, approximately 125 million used phones are available in India, of which only 20 million reach the market. This amounts to tremendous e-waste and needs to be solved for, on priority. Flipkart’s Sell Back Programme addresses this challenge as it gives customers easy and simple means to sell their old devices and use the earnings to purchase any product of their choice on Flipkart.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart’s Growth Charter, said, “At Flipkart, we continuously work towards bringing smart tech-enabled solutions to help our customers purchase the latest, desired products at best prices. As people continue to upgrade their devices, there is a growing market for reselling devices that is highly unorganised and difficult to navigate. With Flipkart’s Sell Back Programme, we aim to help organise this market. As the Indian consumer electronics industry witnesses rapid growth, this programme will further our efforts towards reducing the generation of e-waste - which is a crucial step in creating a sustainable economy."

How it Works:

1: Customers can visit the Flipkart app and select “Sell back" from the options in the bottombar

2: Customers assess the value of the used mobile phone by answering 3 simple questions

3: Post customer confirmation, a Flipkart executive will pick up the product from their doorstep within 48 hours

4: Post verification, Flipkart voucher to be issued within a few hours, as per the confirmed sell back value

