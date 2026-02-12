Nuuk Brisk Air Fryer review: Premium looks, solid performance

We are starting to see a growing health consciousness in India, where the focus is shifting from just working out to being mindful of what we put inside our bodies. This is where air fryers come in, the microwave-like gadgets that allow you to have mouth-watering snacks like samosas, pakodas or French fries while cooking them with a fraction of the oil, leading to reduced caloric intake.

Personally, I have been on a health journey of my own over the course of the last year, which is why I was really excited about trying out the Nuuk BRISK 6.5-litre Air Fryer, which is the first product by the company in this category. I have been using the Brisk Air Fryer for over a month and here’s my two bits on how it performs in the real world.

Design: Now this is my first time using an air fryer, so I cannot comment on how the other air fryers in the market look, but the Brisk did really impress me with its design. Firstly, I absolutely love the red colour variant, which adds a distinct presence in your kitchen without really screaming for attention.

I also like that Nuuk has designed this product in a way that it doesn’t take up much space. The Brisk occupies just a small corner in my kitchen, but if you want to check whether it will fit in yours, here are the measurements: 14.7 x 10.6 x 11 inches.

The build quality is solid here and Nuuk has also made a lot of claims about the scratch resistance and durability of the non-stick coating.

As for the usability, Nuuk has added a fully digital display for controlling the Air Fryer with different presets like Fry, Tandoor, Crisp Fry and Grill. I didn’t notice any lags with the display and the presets worked more or less as intended, though you will have to manually make the adjustments for certain dishes.

Another nifty addition here is the use of a transparent basket, which allows you to have constant vigilance and ensure that the food hasn’t overcooked. The Air Fryer also beeps at the halfway stage to give you a chance to flip over the food in order to ensure that it is cooked well on both sides.

Performance: I tried all kinds of dishes with the Brisk Air Fryer like French fries, pakodas, makhanas, pasta and more. On most occasions I was genuinely impressed by the output. The fries turned out crispy and cooked well. The pakodas and makhanas, believe it or not, turned out to be even better than cooking them on the stove. The pasta or mac and cheese recipe also turned out to be a hassle-free option.

However, there will be scenarios where the Air Fryer will not be able to produce results as good as a traditional deep-frying method, but that is the kind of trade-off you have to make for adopting a healthier lifestyle.

While the 6.5L space on the Brisk Air Fryer will be good enough for most dishes, on occasions where you are cooking dishes like fries you will feel even that space is a little small given that you have to space out the individual fries to allow them to cook properly. Moreover, since the air fryer takes around 12 to 15 minutes to cook the fries, you would have to wait for around 30 to 45 minutes to cook out a full batch for a family of four. I feel Nuuk has missed a trick here. If the company had added the option of having a rolling basket, even as an add-on accessory, that would have dramatically improved the quality of cooking for its customers.

