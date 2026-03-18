Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, launched two new chips on Monday. At its launch, chief Jensen Huang told a packed stadium that the chipmaker was changing strategy: after over three years of doubling down on training artificial intelligence, its new chips will now be optimized to run AI. Does this make any difference? Mint explains.
Mint Explainer | Why Nvidia is rewriting its trillion-dollar AI playbook
SummaryAfter over three years of doubling down on training artificial intelligence, Nvidia's new chips will now be optimized to run AI. Does this make any difference?
Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, launched two new chips on Monday. At its launch, chief Jensen Huang told a packed stadium that the chipmaker was changing strategy: after over three years of doubling down on training artificial intelligence, its new chips will now be optimized to run AI. Does this make any difference? Mint explains.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More