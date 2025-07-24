Nvidia, AMD CEOs rally behind President Trump’s AI ‘action plan’

WASHINGTON—The chief executives of chip giants Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices stood behind the Trump administration’s new artificial-intelligence “action plan" on Wednesday, welcoming a set of moves that could serve as a further boon for the American chip sector.
The plan, which also has been embraced by the broader tech and business community, promises to clear away red tape around the development and use of AI and boost exports of American tech—including semiconductors essential for AI.
Additionally, it aims to streamline the creation of data centers and make energy for them more readily available.
On stage Wednesday at a Washington tech industry event, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang proclaimed that the unique advantage America has that other countries don’t is President Trump.
“On the first day of his administration, he realized the importance of AI and he realized the importance of energy," Huang said. “For the last, I don’t know how many years, energy production was vilified."
AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su told The Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration’s AI plan is excellent and heralds an era where the U.S. stands to win the global AI race.
“For the U.S. to lead in AI, we have to run fast, and the AI action plan is a great way of just laying out all the various pieces that will be helpful for us to run fast," said Su, who also spoke at the event.
“It’s a great day for those of us, like us, who are really trying to get technology adopted as fast as possible, in partnership with the government," she added.
The administration’s new AI plan—the first step of which involved President Trump signing AI-related executive orders late Wednesday—could further bolster the businesses of both Nvidia and AMD.
Trump also spoke at the tech event, and he took a moment to recognize Huang and Su as leaders vital to helping America win the AI race.
Huang recently lobbied President Trump to remove restrictions the Commerce Department had placed on selling Nvidia’s H20 AI chip to China. The administration reversed course after a meeting Huang had with the president.
AMD also is expected to resume shipments to China once licenses for a restricted chip are approved. Exports of the company’s MI308 accelerators to China were similarly halted in April.
“We understand the sensitivity," Su said, referring to the restriction. “I think the balance was found in a good place with the new policies."
Speeding up the construction of data centers and getting energy to power them also is a key win for the U.S. chip sector.
Powerful AI chips called graphics processing units, or GPUs, are the engine behind AI models like the ones that power OpenAI’s ChatGPT. They run inside of data centers and require immense amounts of power to keep them running.
During his remarks, Trump said the administration would use “every rule at our disposal" to ensure that the country could build AI infrastructure like data centers and chip-manufacturing facilities.
Those moves will likely involve deregulation—a message that was received warmly by tech execs.
“How do we clear the regulatory environment so it’s easier to build, it’s easier to permit, and get more power throughout the distribution network? All of that is enabling," Su said.
Trump officials said Wednesday that the U.S. needs to sell homegrown chips and software to allies so their AI is dependent on American companies, not Chinese ones. The plan is to use the U.S. Export-Import Bank and Development Finance Corp. to help spread American technology in other countries.
Daniel Castro, vice president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said the administration’s AI action plan is incredibly promising for businesses. The ITIF is a think tank backed by tech companies that promotes innovation.
“The [AI] plan’s focus on clearing regulatory red tape, supporting American workers, and accelerating adoption is huge for businesses that are ready to embrace AI-driven productivity growth," Castro said.
While Nvidia and AMD have a heated rivalry in building the advanced chips that power AI, Su said the administration’s package of moves are beneficial for both.
“We have very similar principles, which is, we want American technology to be as capable as possible, and we want to get it proliferated as much as possible," Su said. “It is really about doing what is good for the overall industry, which happens to also help all of our competitive positions globally."
