Spire Global, a provider of data analytics in areas such as climate and global security, has used Earth-2 to help improve its weather forecasts by three orders of magnitude with regards to speed and cost over the last three or four years, according to Peter Platzer, co-founder and executive chairman. The company, which gathers data from its fleet of low-Earth-orbit satellites, built its own technology on top of Earth-2, he said. It was an early adopter of Earth-2.