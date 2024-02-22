Nvidia Earnings Show the Strength of AI Spending–and the Company
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Feb 2024, 10:49 PM IST
SummaryIn a tech industry renowned for short-lived frenzies, some chip executives and analysts see the AI boom as increasingly sustainable.
Big tech companies are continuing to pour cash into artificial intelligence at a breakneck pace, and based on Nvidia’s earnings update Wednesday, much of it is going to the chip maker.
