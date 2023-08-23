Nvidia Earnings Will Gauge Strength of AI Boom
- Expectations are lofty, but concerns about China and the supply chain remain
Chip maker Nvidia blew away analysts and investors three months ago when it said the artificial-intelligence boom would propel its second-quarter revenue far beyond what Wall Street expected.
Chip maker Nvidia blew away analysts and investors three months ago when it said the artificial-intelligence boom would propel its second-quarter revenue far beyond what Wall Street expected.
On Wednesday, investors will find out just how accurate that projection was—and whether the boom is continuing. The company is set to report results for its last quarter as well as its outlook for the current one after the market’s close.
On Wednesday, investors will find out just how accurate that projection was—and whether the boom is continuing. The company is set to report results for its last quarter as well as its outlook for the current one after the market’s close.
Nvidia is at the heart of the boom in artificial intelligence: Its chips are the computational muscle behind lots of popular AI tools, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar language-generation systems made by Google, Microsoft and others. Nvidia has invested in making chips and software for AI for more than a decade and has no competitors who can yet match it.
In May, the company said it expected revenue to be around $11 billion for its fiscal second quarter, almost $4 billion more than Wall Street expected. Its shares rose 24% the following day, adding almost $184 billion to its market value and eventually propelling the company’s market value above $1 trillion.
This year through Tuesday’s close, Nvidia’s stock has more than tripled, and investors in the options markets have been betting heavily that the shares will rise further after Wednesday’s results.
By the numbers
• Nvidia is expected to report revenue of $11.19 billion for its latest quarter, up 67% from a year earlier, according to an average of analysts surveyed by FactSet. That would be slightly better than the company’s guidance, but within its range of 2% above or below $11 billion. It would be a record amount for the company.
• Analysts expect profit to be $4.73 billion, compared with $656 million in the year-ago period. Nvidia doesn’t give its own profit expectations.
What else to look for
• How the current quarter is evolving. Analysts and investors will be paying close attention to the company’s outlook as an indication of the pace of the AI arms race that has Nvidia at the center. Currently, analysts forecast revenue of $12.59 billion for its third quarter ending in October.
• Nvidia’s supply chain. The company relies largely on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to produce the chips it designs, leaving it susceptible to a slowdown if that company doesn’t expand production rapidly enough. Meanwhile, demand for AI chips has been outstripping supply. In May, Nvidia said it had secured higher supply for the second half of the year.
• Comments about China. The U.S. last year placed export controls on advanced AI chips sold to Chinese companies, which Nvidia said at the time could cost it as much as $400 million in quarterly sales. Since then, Nvidia has developed a less-powerful version of its chips for the Chinese market, but the Biden administration is considering further curbs that would prohibit sales of those chips without a government license. China historically makes up about 20% to 25% of Nvidia’s sales of chips for data centers, according to Citi analysts.
Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com