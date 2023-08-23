Nvidia Earnings Will Gauge Strength of AI Boom

• Comments about China. The U.S. last year placed export controls on advanced AI chips sold to Chinese companies, which Nvidia said at the time could cost it as much as $400 million in quarterly sales. Since then, Nvidia has developed a less-powerful version of its chips for the Chinese market, but the Biden administration is considering further curbs that would prohibit sales of those chips without a government license. China historically makes up about 20% to 25% of Nvidia’s sales of chips for data centers, according to Citi analysts.