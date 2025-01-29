Nvidia is in danger of losing its monopoly-like margins

The sceptics currently have the advantage. DeepSeek’s ability to produce AI models almost as capable as America’s best ones, using what look to be fewer and less-advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), challenges the belief that winning the AI race requires pouring gazillions of dollars into chips. Microsoft, Meta, Elon Musk’s xAI, and a joint venture known as Stargate that includes OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, have all announced blockbuster plans in recent weeks to build data centres stuffed with GPUs. But, according to an insider at one big Nvidia customer, the lesson being taken from DeepSeek is that, when it comes to training and running models, it may be possible to spend much less on processing power. That would be bad news for Nvidia. Its most advanced chips generate gross margins of 90%-plus, according to Jeffrey Emanuel, an investor who published a prescient bear case for Nvidia two days before the market rout.