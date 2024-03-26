Nvidia partner plans $4 billion investment in Indiana
Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Mar 2024, 03:14 PM IST
SummaryThe South Korean memory chip maker is expected to build an advanced-packaging facility in West Lafayette, creating up to 1,000 jobs.
South Korea’s SK Hynix plans to invest roughly $4 billion to build an advanced chip-packaging facility in West Lafayette, Ind., according to people familiar with the matter, a boost to the Biden administration’s ambitions to restore America’s standing as a semiconductor power.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less