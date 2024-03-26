Nvidia partner plans $4 billion investment in Indiana

HBM is cutting-edge technology as it uses advanced packaging techniques and materials to enable individual DRAM chips to be stacked on one another and fused together. This dramatically expands the amount of data that can be handled at once—with SK Hynix’s next-generation HBM3E able to process the equivalent of 230 high-definition movies in a second. Memory comes in two major types, DRAM which enables devices to multi-task and NAND flash, which provides storage function on devices.