IT hardware reseller lists GPUs from decommissioned Nvidia supercomputer on eBay for $60 million — What we know

A reseller listed a decommissioned NVIDIA supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million. The system includes 300 racks, 9,600 A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors. Here's all we know… 

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
A reseller listed a decommissioned NVIDIA supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million. The system includes 300 racks, 9,600 A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors.
A reseller listed a decommissioned NVIDIA supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million. The system includes 300 racks, 9,600 A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors. (Reuters / File Photo)

Core 4 Solutions, an IT hardware reseller has listed a decommissioned Nvidia supercomputer for sale on eBay for $59.7 million or best offer, according to a report by Video Cardz. The offer is for 300 racks of 9,600 NVIDIA A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors, with free FedEx Ground shipping and overnight delivery for an additional fee of $50, it added.

Notably, while the listing on the site has ended and marked as no longer available, no sale was confirmed.

Nvidia chips for sale on eBay: What we know

  • According to the report, the supercomputer comes from a decommissioned hyperscaler environment which used Nvidia's A100 40GB SXM4 accelerators based on the Ampere architecture introduced in 2020.

Also Read | HMD unveils Nokia 2360 Flip phone for seniors with family assist, SOS features
  • One rack contains four compute nodes of eight GPUs, each with management systems and networking equipment.
  • The full configuration includes 268,800 Zen 2 CPU cores, 384TB of GPU memory and approximately 1.4PB of combined system memory, as per the report.
  • It noted that the asking price of $59.7 million is close to purchase price of about 29,865 GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards at Nvidia’s official $1,999 MSRP and 7,500 units at prevailing prices.
  • Notably, the A100 GPU is a data center accelerator rather than a gaming one and at the asking price is worth around $6,219 each. The listing also includes the processors, memory, networking hardware and server racks.
  • Further, the seller was also offering individual 32-GPU racks for $199,000.

Nvidia on alleged spy interactions: ‘No trade secrets shared’

Meanwhile, Nvidia this week said that Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed was like any other customer and that its CEO Jensen Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive under scrutiny by US intelligence agencies, were routine business engagements. The company also denied sharing sensitive trade secrets or information relevant to national security with customers.

Also Read | Meta's AI spend cost rating? S&P downgrades AA- credit outlook to Negative

The response came after The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies had concluded Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a Chinese intelligence asset allegedly funneling information to Beijing.

The report also said surveillance had revealed that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang, raising concerns in Washington about potential access to sensitive information at a time of intensifying US-China competition over artificial intelligence.

Given Nvidia's central role in the development of advanced AI systems, the reported intelligence raised questions about whether information obtained through Alice Huang could have provided Beijing with insights into the company or US policy on advanced chip exports.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Technology
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeTechnologyIT hardware reseller lists GPUs from decommissioned Nvidia supercomputer on eBay for $60 million — What we know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.