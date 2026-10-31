IT hardware reseller lists GPUs from decommissioned Nvidia supercomputer on eBay for $60 million — What we know

Core 4 Solutions, an IT hardware reseller has listed a decommissioned Nvidia supercomputer for sale on eBay for $59.7 million or best offer, according to a report by Video Cardz. The offer is for 300 racks of 9,600 NVIDIA A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors, with free FedEx Ground shipping and overnight delivery for an additional fee of $50, it added.
Notably, while the listing on the site has ended and marked as no longer available, no sale was confirmed.
17% OFF
₹70250₹85000
Get This
50% OFF
₹2989₹5999
Get This
₹60999
Get This
19% OFF
₹55169₹68200
Get This
33% OFF
₹22499₹33747
Get This
17% OFF
₹58249₹70000
Get This
74% OFF
₹4081₹15499
Get This
7% OFF
₹30600₹32999
Get This
60% OFF
₹123489₹310999
Get This
Meanwhile, Nvidia this week said that Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed was like any other customer and that its CEO Jensen Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive under scrutiny by US intelligence agencies, were routine business engagements. The company also denied sharing sensitive trade secrets or information relevant to national security with customers.
The response came after The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies had concluded Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a Chinese intelligence asset allegedly funneling information to Beijing.
The report also said surveillance had revealed that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang, raising concerns in Washington about potential access to sensitive information at a time of intensifying US-China competition over artificial intelligence.
Given Nvidia's central role in the development of advanced AI systems, the reported intelligence raised questions about whether information obtained through Alice Huang could have provided Beijing with insights into the company or US policy on advanced chip exports.