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IT hardware reseller lists GPUs from decommissioned Nvidia supercomputer on eBay for $60 million — What we know

A reseller listed a decommissioned NVIDIA supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million. The system includes 300 racks, 9,600 A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors. Here's all we know… 

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Published31 Oct 2026, 02:32 PM IST
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A reseller listed a decommissioned NVIDIA supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million. The system includes 300 racks, 9,600 A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors.
A reseller listed a decommissioned NVIDIA supercomputer on eBay for $59.7 million. The system includes 300 racks, 9,600 A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors. (Reuters / File Photo)
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Core 4 Solutions, an IT hardware reseller has listed a decommissioned Nvidia supercomputer for sale on eBay for $59.7 million or best offer, according to a report by Video Cardz. The offer is for 300 racks of 9,600 NVIDIA A100 GPUs and 4,200 AMD EPYC processors, with free FedEx Ground shipping and overnight delivery for an additional fee of $50, it added.

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Notably, while the listing on the site has ended and marked as no longer available, no sale was confirmed.

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Nvidia chips for sale on eBay: What we know

  • According to the report, the supercomputer comes from a decommissioned hyperscaler environment which used Nvidia's A100 40GB SXM4 accelerators based on the Ampere architecture introduced in 2020.

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  • One rack contains four compute nodes of eight GPUs, each with management systems and networking equipment.
  • The full configuration includes 268,800 Zen 2 CPU cores, 384TB of GPU memory and approximately 1.4PB of combined system memory, as per the report.
  • It noted that the asking price of $59.7 million is close to purchase price of about 29,865 GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards at Nvidia’s official $1,999 MSRP and 7,500 units at prevailing prices.
  • Notably, the A100 GPU is a data center accelerator rather than a gaming one and at the asking price is worth around $6,219 each. The listing also includes the processors, memory, networking hardware and server racks.
  • Further, the seller was also offering individual 32-GPU racks for $199,000.

Nvidia on alleged spy interactions: ‘No trade secrets shared’

Meanwhile, Nvidia this week said that Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed was like any other customer and that its CEO Jensen Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive under scrutiny by US intelligence agencies, were routine business engagements. The company also denied sharing sensitive trade secrets or information relevant to national security with customers.

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The response came after The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies had concluded Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a Chinese intelligence asset allegedly funneling information to Beijing.

The report also said surveillance had revealed that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang, raising concerns in Washington about potential access to sensitive information at a time of intensifying US-China competition over artificial intelligence.

Given Nvidia's central role in the development of advanced AI systems, the reported intelligence raised questions about whether information obtained through Alice Huang could have provided Beijing with insights into the company or US policy on advanced chip exports.

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