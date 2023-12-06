Nvidia’s CEO Still Plans to Sell High-End Chips in China
Days after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned American companies against sales of AI-enabling chips to China, Jensen Huang said the company would come up with new products to comply with U.S. regulations.
SINGAPORE—Nvidia’s CEO said he still hopes to supply high-end processors to China, days after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned U.S. companies against sales of AI-enabling chips to the country in the name of national security.
