Nvidia’s dominance reflects the CEO’s unique business logic

The risk to Nvidia at the strategic level is that another innovator, such as an open-source rival, calls its “scale up-scale out" equation into question. The rise of DeepSeek’s R1 model did just that, at least for a moment, because it seemed to have been trained using older infrastructure. (Huang said that the proliferation of such reasoning models actually means the world needs 100 times more computing power than it thought it needed last year.)