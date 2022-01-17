Omicron disrupts sales for offline electronics retailers by up to 70%

There has been a shortage of several key products over the last two to three months, including iPhones, which are only being supplied to large retailers, according to Khurana. For brands such as Mi, products are available only for a week. Stocks have also been hit by a chip shortage. Sub 15K smartphones are in short supply and 80% of them are now being supplied to online stores. Brands are also prioritizing premium smartphones owing to a chip shortage.

