One Tech Tip: New iPhones arrive, but you can keep your old phone longer by caring for it

Apple's latest iPhones, unveiled this week, come with new features, better cameras and hefty price tags — including a folding model with a starting price of $1,999. If you're planning to splurge on a new iPhone 18, you will want to take care of it to make it last as long as possible.

Or save money by holding on to your current device, whether it is Apple or Android, to get the most life out of it.

As smartphone technology has matured and innovations have become more incremental, people have stopped buying into the idea that they need to upgrade to the newest phone. There is also an environmental push to keep old phones out of landfills as electronic waste becomes a larger sustainability issue. Modern smartphones are also just sturdier and better able to survive dunks and drops.

The typical smartphone replacement cycle is now four years, according to Counterpoint Research. Some device owners boast in online forums that they have had phones last more than seven years.

Here are some pointers on extending your phone's life:

The biggest factor in a phone’s longevity is the battery. A rechargeable battery’s life span is related to its “chemical age,” which is based not only on the manufacturing date but also on factors including “temperature history and charging pattern," according to Apple. The company says that as lithium-ion batteries chemically age, they hold less charge, which results in “reduced peak performance.”

Samsung warns against running a lithium-ion battery down completely, because that could shorten its life.

“The battery is absolutely often the first thing to go in most people’s phones," said Elizabeth Chamberlain, director of sustainability at the device-repair website iFixit.

Lithium-ion batteries typically last about 300 to 500 charging cycles before degrading noticeably to the point that they can't last a day without needing a charge, she said. "Many people will hit 500 cycles in two years. Heavy users will get there faster."

Batteries get stressed if they are completely drained or fully charged, Chamberlain said.

So avoid letting your battery die, and also avoid charging it all the way to 100%, “unless you really need a full charge,” she said. “Aim to keep the battery between 20% and 80% charged.”

If you are in the habit of plugging in your phone when you go to bed, Apple and Samsung both have charging optimization technology that improves battery life by delaying a full charge based on your daily routine.

This feature, which is on by default in iOS, pauses charging at 80% and then charges to 100% just before you wake up.

Device makers warn against exposing phones to extreme heat or cold, both of which can damage batteries.

Apple says batteries warm up as they charge, which can shorten their life span. It warns against using your phone or charging it in very hot temperatures, above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius).

Samsung says you shouldn't leave your phone in, for example, a car’s glove box when it is very hot or cold. And don’t put it in a freezer either — it's a myth that it can prolong battery life.

Google, which makes the Android operating system and Pixel phones, says hot batteries drain faster, even when they are not in use, and that can damage the battery.

Tweak your device settings so apps or features use less power, which extends your battery’s daily life and the time between charging cycles.

You can turn down your phone’s screen brightness, turn on the dark theme and reduce the time for the screen to power off. Enable the auto-brightness feature, which adjusts screen brightness according to the level of ambient light. Also check battery usage in your settings to see if there are any power-hungry apps you can switch off or uninstall.

If the power level dips below 10%, iPhone users can turn on low power mode to stretch their battery’s life before it needs recharging. Samsung’s Android phones have a similar “power saving mode.” You can also leave it on all the time, but it might affect your phone’s performance.

Phones are sleek capsules with glossy surfaces that also make them easier for them to slip out of your hand. A sturdy protective case is essential to help cushion the blow from accidental drops.

However, beware that some phone cases can retain heat, so your phone might stay hot even if it seems cool, Chamberlain warns.

Don’t forget a screen protector. Plastic versions are cheap but can scuff easily, according to iFixit, which recommends TPU film or tempered glass because they offer better protection against scratches and drops.

Keeping your phone in your pocket or purse means ports and sockets collect debris that needs to be cleaned out.

Chamberlain said that when a phone stops charging, often the problem is simply that the charging port is jammed with lint, preventing the cable from connecting.

You can buy kits with brushes, picks, swabs and dust blowers to give your phone's ports, speaker and microphone grilles a thorough cleaning. But in a pinch, use a toothpick and a clean toothbrush.

Software is another important factor in a phone’s life span. Experts advise keeping your operating system and apps up to date so they have the latest privacy, security and battery management features.

That will be easier to do as your phone ages because some device makers have been extending the time limit for providing updates.

Google has pledged to provide Pixel 8 and newer phones with seven years of Android and security updates, compared with four to five years for older models. Samsung pledged in 2024 to extend its operating system updates to seven years.

Apple hasn't spelled out how long it will support iOS updates for phones. The iPhone 11, released in 2019, was the oldest model still getting updates this year. But reports suggest it might not be eligible for the new iOS 27 due this month.

Sometimes your phone will have a problem that can only be solved by repairing it, usually involving paying someone else to fix it.

But there are device makers that are making it easier to repair phones yourself. Netherlands-based Fairphone makes phones it says are designed for longevity, which come with a stripped-down version of Android and can be easily disassembled using a mini screwdriver. Replacement batteries, screens and other spare parts can be ordered online.

Fairphone's Chief Technical Officer Chandler Hatton said the company aims to have its devices last at least five years.

“What we’re trying to do is to support people to be able to use their device for longer,” Hatton said.

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