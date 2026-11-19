When European supermarket refrigerators were hit by mystery cyberattacks, the result was vast amounts of spoiled food as well as questions from many people wondering if their smart refrigerators or other internet-connected home devices are also vulnerable.

In a scenario straight out of a sci-fi thriller, hackers forced shop refrigeration systems into a continuous defrost cycle, sending their temperatures soaring.

The cyberattacks highlighted the increasing number of ordinary devices that are designed to connect to the internet. Remote access can make life more convenient and let businesses work more efficiently, but it also presents additional risks.

How much should you worry about your home's smart devices, and what should you do to stay safe?

The risk that your smart home device will get hacked is “quite low for most people, but not zero,” said Mieke Verburgh, senior director of threat labs for Europe at cybersecurity company Malwarebytes.

“Nobody is likely to target you personally,” she said. But you could get caught by automated programs scanning the internet for easy targets, including devices still using default factory passwords or that haven’t been updated in years, she said.

Experts say hackers probably won't try to get your refrigerator to melt down. What's more likely is they would try to hijack devices for a botnet or to route nefarious internet activity such as scams, to make it look like it's coming from an ordinary household.

Samsung, a major maker of smart refrigerators, says it's “fully committed to providing swift security updates for any identified vulnerabilities” and that its home appliances have proprietary technology that protects the chipset and operating system “under strict security standards.”

Connected devices with built-in cameras such as a doorbell or smart TV come with their own specific risks.

They “could be used to film people secretly at home and then blackmail them, stalk them, or plan a burglary,” said Karolis Kaciulis, leading system engineer at cybersecurity company Surfshark.

While France blamed Iran for the fridge attacks, British cybersecurity officials also said the refrigerators were vulnerable because many used default universal passwords, allowing attackers to guess their way in.

Some states like California and Oregon and countries like Britain and Australia have passed laws banning devices from being preprogrammed at the factory with the same universal password, such as “admin” or “123456.”

But to be sure, you can always tighten up security by changing your device passwords. Make sure your passwords are strong by making them long and complex with numbers and symbols. And don't recycle them, because hackers can easily try the same one on different accounts.

For devices that use cloud based storage, like doorbell cameras, also turn on two-factor login authentication for the cloud account, Verburgh said.

Computers and smartphones are not the only things that need updating. You should be sure to regularly update the software and firmware on all your smart devices as well as your router so they have the latest security patches. And don't forget to update any related apps.

Also, keep an eye on whether the support period for any devices will end soon, and avoid buying any that are no longer supported by the manufacturer.

“When out of support, smart devices are easier to hack, or may stop working altogether,” Britain's National Cyber Security Centre says. “Think of the support date as a ‘use by’ date for your device, so you’ll know how long it’s still safe to use.”

Experts also recommend turning off a setting on your router called UPnP. This “lets devices open themselves up to the internet without asking you,” said Verburgh. Turning it off usually won't break anything because most modern smart devices don't need open ports when they connect to their manufacturer's cloud-based services, she said.

Keep your data separate from your devices. Most modern home internet routers have a secondary or “guest” network and experts say it's wise to connect your smart devices to this separate Wi-Fi network.

“Your fridge and your laptop should not be on the same network,” the FBI said in 2019. “Keep your most private, sensitive data on a separate system from your other IoT devices,” it said, referring to the Internet of Things — physical objects embedded with sensors, software and antennas to communicate with each other.

Experts advise disabling any features you're not using, like remote access, to reduce the number of ways in.

While you’re at it, it’s worth checking who’s got access to your cameras, doorbell or any similar apps, as well as taking an inventory of your smart home devices and identifying how they connect to the internet.

If you have home indoor cameras, point them away from any areas you want to keep private. Some models come with a lens cover or can be scheduled to only record at certain times.

Does a refrigerator even need to be connected to the internet? Well, it's not essential, according to LG, which makes smart appliances.

“The fridge will still operate as a regular refrigerator (cooling and freezing) without an internet connection, but you won’t have access to its advanced smart functions until it’s connected to your home network,” the company says on its website.

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