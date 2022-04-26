OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched with Hasselblad camera branding that claims to give raw details, more colour accuracy and minimum distortion. Into its second generation of collaboration with OnePlus, Hasselblad is known for its highly progressive lenses that are being used in high-end devices. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G does not use the Hasselblad lens but Sony sensor, but the branding according makes it a kind of reliable camera performer in its segment.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G also features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate. Here we explore the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to give you a glimpse of what’s inside of this premium flagship smartphone.

Cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a custom-built 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX789 sensor, a 8 MP telephoto camera offering a 3.3 X optical zoom that takes photos in 10-bit colour, and a 150 degree ultra-wide camera.

The 150 degree ultra-wide camera, the widest ultra-wide camera ever on a OnePlus device, can take 4 times wider shot than those captured by regular 120 degree ultra-wide cameras. Together, all three rear cameras can use the Hasselblad Pro Mode, allowing you to adjust the parameters of the shot ranging from ISO to white balance.

OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership started with the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 10 Pro takes this experience one notch higher with features like the OnePlus Billion Colour Solution, which allows each photo taken by you to be processed 64 times more colour than smartphones that shoot in 8-bit colour. This has been made possible by the Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to more than 1 billion colours.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also sports a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera with a 27 per cent wider field of view for the selfies.

View Full Image OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. (@OnePlus_IN)

Professional captures

The OnePlus 10 Pro has the Master Style feature which lets you transform the shots you take on the smartphone to pro level photos with colours calibrated by professional Hasselblad photographers.

Each of these can be found in the ‘filters’ menu of the Camera app and applied to photographs to take the output to professional level. While Serenity is best used for portraits, Radiance is better suited for stylised shots and Emerald is perfect for idyllic landscape shots.

With Movie Mode, you can adjust the ISO, shutter speed and white balance before and during filming and leverage the power of the Sony IMX789 sensor that allows you to record at 4K at up to 120 fps and in 8K at 24 fps. The smartphone also supports the Dual Video View where you can use both the front and rear cameras of the phone at the same time to record a 360-degree video.

Processor

OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its Adreno GPU makes it 25 per more efficient than its predecessor. It runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

Display

It has a 6.7 inch Fluid AMOLED panel display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Design

View Full Image OnePlus 10 Pro. (@OnePlus_IN)

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5-layer 3D passive heat dissipation system that keeps the phone cool while watching videos and gaming. The OnePlus 10 Pro is tailored for gaming with its HyperBoost Gaming Engine, which powers new gaming features on this model like GPA Frame Stabilizer and O-Sync that are designed to offer a more stable and responsive gaming experience.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two colours; Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

Battery

OnePlus 10 Pro uses a 5,000mAh battery with a 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging system that powers back the device within 47 minutes.