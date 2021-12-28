OnePlus 10 Pro was confirmed to arrive in January 2022, and the phone is already up for reservations, which is just a feature to notify users when the product arrives.

According to GSM Arena, a listing on JD.com said the pre-order is scheduled for January 4, and might also be the launch date in China.

Smartphone companies usually put their phones up for pre-order when the device is launched, but OnePlus is not a typical maker, since it is as popular overseas as it is at home.

It would not be surprising to see a simple teaser on January 4 with some of the key features of the phone, like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and another Hasselblad partnership.

Historically, OnePlus has launched its H1 flagships between March and May. It's anticipated that something similar might happen with the 10 series as well.

As per GSM Arena, the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in China in January, but the global launch will be scheduled for Spring 2022.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.