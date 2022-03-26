OnePlus will launch a new smart TV along with OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver edition. These OnePlus products will be unveiled at 7:30 pm IST on March 31. The smart TV Y1S Pro comes as an extension to its recently launched smart TVs, Y1S and Y1S Edge. OnePlus will launch them via Amazon and through its offline stores and company’s website.

OnePlus introduced two new smart TVs last month in the budget segment and under its existing Y-series to the affordable buyers. Available in 32 and 43 inches, these smart TVs boasts features like Android TV 11, Gamma engine and Dolby support. The larger screen size which is Y1S Edge also gets TUV Rheinland support for eye protection.

OnePlus Y1S Pro

The new 43 inch Y1S Pro 4K smart UHD TV is going to get similar features like TUV Rheinland protection, Dolby Atmos and Android TV 11. It is expected that the 43 inch Y1S Pro smart TV will get a similar 24W output speakers. OnePlus Y1S Pro 43 inch 4K UHD smart TV is expected to get a price around ₹25,499.

Bullets Wireless Z2

The Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband will be launched on March 31 along with company’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro. The Bullets Z2 can be easily worn around the neck that makes it comfortable to carry along even in crowded places. The necklace design protects it from sudden falls and thus becomes a safe option to have while on the go.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is going to get splash resistant design with Type-C port. With 12.4mm drivers, the Bullets Z2 could be launched around ₹1,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone from OnePlus to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to run on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.

OnePlus 10 Pro will use triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro will get a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well. OnePlus 10 Pro will use a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G could launch at around ₹57,999 for the 12GB variant. If the company plans an 8GB model the price could start at ₹52,999.

