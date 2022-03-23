OnePlus 10 Pro colour variants, features confirmed. Details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The launch of OnePlus 10 Pro now seems inevitable anytime. The Chinese smartphone maker has already listed the phone on its India website. The OnePlus 10 Pro launch could happen next week here in India. OnePlus has started revealing the details about it. The OnePlus 10 Pro page says that it is going to get Hasselblad branding, fast charger, 120Hz refresh rate with AMOLED display. OnePlus 10 Pro will launch via Amazon in India and probably happen on March 29.

OnePlus had already launched it in China in January this year and now bringing it to India. The features are almost known to everyone and are only concerned about the pricing of OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

There are speculations that OnePlus could also a new smart TV as well. It is said to be an extension of its newly launched Y1S. Maybe, the new smart TV would be known as Y1S Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro is going to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. It will run on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inch QHD+ display having 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple camera set up having a 48MP main lens supported by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro got a 5,000mAh battery along with an 80W fast charger. The Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour variants are already confirmed for India.

OnePlus 10 Pro is going to land in premium segment, beyond ₹50k probably, but will be interesting to see if the brand intends to bring an 8GB model as well or not. It looks bleak because that will kill the other phones such as OnePlus 9RT 5G and other 9 series devices.

