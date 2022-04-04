OnePlus 10 Pro first sale will start tomorrow and along with the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver Edition. These were launched in India on March 31. The OnePlus 10 Pro features Snapdragon chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera and fast charging solution. The 10 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone that will go on open sale at 12 noon on Amazon. The Bullets Z2 and Buds Pro will be on sale too on the same platform.

OnePlus 10 Pro will also be available for purchase on company’s website along with these two products. The OnePlus Red Cable users can get the Buds Pro and Bullets Z2 today itself.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two colour variants; Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 10 Pro is the first smartphone from the bra to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India. It runs on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro is a 5G-enabled smartphone. It has an 8GB variant as well for the Indian buyers.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.

OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a punch hole display design that holds selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro has been priced at ₹66,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB variant will cost ₹71,999.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 comes at ₹1,999. The Buds Pro Silver edition TWS has been launched at ₹9,990.

