OnePlus 10 Pro first sale starts tomorrow, check features and price

OnePlus 10 Pro first sale will start tomorrow and along with the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver Edition. These were launched in India on March 31. The OnePlus 10 Pro features Snapdragon chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera and fast charging solution. The 10 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone that will go on open sale at 12 noon on Amazon. The Bullets Z2 and Buds Pro will be on sale too on the same platform.

