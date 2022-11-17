OnePlus 10 Pro gets a price cut! Now pay only this much to get the phone

OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant, has axed the price of its premium smartphone - OnePlus 10 Pro in India. If you were looking to buy a flagship level smartphone, here is the deal for you. This handset from OnePlus is offered in two variants and both of them have got a price cut of ₹5,000.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Details on price and offer
The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two variants which are 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM with 256GB of ROM priced at ₹66,999 and ₹71,999 respectively. After the price slash, customers can get these smartphones ₹61,999 and ₹66,999 respectively. OnePlus offers this smartphone in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications
The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding, Snapdragon chipset, fast charger, 120Hz refresh rate among features. The OnePlus 10 Pro was sold via Amazon in India when it was launched earlier this year.
The OnePlus 10 Pro was the first smartphone from OnePlus to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India. It runs on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro is a 5G-enabled smartphone. It has an 8GB variant as well for the Indian buyers. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.
For optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well. The smartphone features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a punch hole display design that holds a selfie camera.
The OnePlus 10 Pro has been priced at ₹66,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB variant will cost ₹71,999. The smartphone went on sale for the first time on Amazon India on April 5, 2022.
When launched, OnePlus also offered the Bullets Wireless Z2 necklace-designed earbuds at ₹1,999 with this smartphone.