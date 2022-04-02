OnePlus 10 Pro has to battle perception, and Samsung in luxury segment

The buyers have all the options available to decide. The brand value does come into play if people have to spend so much money. The Korean vs Chinese still counts when it comes to the final purchase. There are people out there who do not want to get a Chinese phone in luxury segment but either prefers Samsung in Android or Apple for a complete different ecosystem, experience and brand value. This is a challenge for OnePlus to prove itself as a reliable brand as good as any other Korean or American smartphone maker.