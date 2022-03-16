OnePlus 10 Pro India launch appears, to use this SoC and camera

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus has finally started revealing secrets of its upcoming smartphone launch of OnePlus 10 Pro. The new premium and flagship smartphone is going to be unveiled this month in India. It had been already launched in the Chinese market in January 2022. To sum it up, the OnePlus 10 Pro featured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear camera set up. The OnePlus 10 Pro carries the Hasselblad branding as well.

On the eve of Holi, the OnePlus India twitter handle formally acknowledged the OnePlus 10 Pro arrival in India. It is likely to ship with similar features here as well. Most likely, OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched next week in India.

For computing, OnePlus 10 Pro gets the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM LPDDR5. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

For content, OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.7 inch QHD+ AMOLED display having 1440x3216 resolution supported by 120Hz refresh rate. The display can generate 1300 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla glass Victus.

In optics, OnePlus 10 Pro features triple camera setup. It comes with Hasselblad branding and software tuning. It has a 48MP main lens (Sony IMX789) along with 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 8MP telephoto sensor. The 10 Pro gets a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies.

OnePlus upgraded the charger to an 80W from the previous generation 65W charger in 10 Pro in China. OnePlus has packed the 10 Pro with a 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese smartphone maker launched two colour variants for OnePlus 10 Pro.

It was launched in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. OnePlus 10 Pro was priced at at CNY 4,699 (nearly ₹54,500) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/ 256GB models were priced at CNY 4,999 (around ₹58,000) and CNY 5,299 (around ₹61,500) respectively.

