OnePlus 10 Pro launch arrives and so does the speculation of a new smart TV

The hype around the OnePlus 10 Pro launch gears pace as the Indian arm of the Chinese mobile maker has been constantly pushing about it through its Twitter page. OnePlus is tweeting about the colour calibration feature of OnePlus 10 Pro that uses Hasselblad-branded lenses. OnePlus and Hasselblad tied up last year and is now seen in Oppo phones as well. The BBK Electronics owned smartphone brands; OnePlus and Oppo are slowly merging their ecosystems which are now becoming obvious with phones and OS.

OnePlus is about to launch its next flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, which could happen next week most likely. There are speculations that OnePlus could also a new smart TV as well. It is said to be an extension of its newly launched Y1S. Maybe, the new smart TV would be known as Y1S Pro.

OnePlus is about to launch its next flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, which could happen next week most likely. There are speculations that OnePlus could also a new smart TV as well. It is said to be an extension of its newly launched Y1S. Maybe, the new smart TV would be known as Y1S Pro.

It has tweeted about this probable launch featuring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro was already launched in China. Featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inch QHD+ display having 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple camera set up having a 48MP main lens supported by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro got a 5,000mAh battery along with an 80W fast charger.

Similarly, the new smart TV, Y1S Pro, could be on similar lines with TUV Rheinland protection, Dolby Atmos and Android TV 10. It is expected that Y1S Pro will get a similar 24W output speakers.

