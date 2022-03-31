OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched tonight along with Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Silver edition and probably a new smart TV as well. Out of these products, the main focus remains OnePlus 10 Pro tonight. It will be premium flagship smartphone with Snapdragon best available smartphone chipset. Besides OnePlus 10 Pro, the Bullets Z2 necklace will be launched along with Silver edition TWS, Buds Pro.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch a new smart TV, Y1S Pro tonight as well. It will be launched in 43 inch 4K UHD format. OnePlus Y1S Pro is an extension of its recently launched Y-series smart TVs, Y1S and Y1S Edge.

These products will go on sale through Amazon in India that has been OnePlus’s partner in its online journey. Apart from Amazon, these products may also sell on OnePlus’s retail stores and other leading offline and online channels.

Here we sum up the entire possibilities of tonight’s OnePlus launch:

Bullets Wireless Z2

The Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband will be launched on March 31 along with company’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro. The Bullets Z2 can be easily worn around the neck that makes it comfortable to carry along even in crowded places. The necklace design protects it from sudden falls and thus becomes a safe option to have while on the go.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is going to get splash resistant design with Type-C port. With 12.4mm drivers, the Bullets Z2 could be launched around ₹1,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone from OnePlus to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to run on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.

OnePlus 10 Pro will use triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro will get a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well. OnePlus 10 Pro will use a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Where to watch the livestream

These will be streamed at 7:30 pm IST through OnePlus’s social media channels and YouTube. It will also be available on company’s webpage as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.