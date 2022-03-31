Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India. Price, features and availability

OnePlus 10 Pro.
1 min read . 08:07 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery
  • It comes with Hasselblad branding, Snapdragon chipset

OnePlus has finally launched its premium flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro in India. It comes with Hasselblad branding, Snapdragon chipset, fast charger, 120Hz refresh rate among features. OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two colour variants; Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. OnePlus 10 Pro will be sold via Amazon in India. OnePlus completes eight years of inception as a smartphone brand.

Processor

OnePlus 10 Pro is the first smartphone from OnePlus to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India. It runs on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro is a 5G-enabled smartphone.

Battery 

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.

Cameras

OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well. 

Display

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a punch hole display design that holds selfie camera.

Price and Availability

OnePlus 10 Pro has been priced at 66,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The 12GB/256GB variant will cost 71,999. The first sale of phone begins on Amazon India starting April 5, 2022.

 

