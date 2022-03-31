OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India. Price, features and availability

OnePlus has finally launched its premium flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro in India. It comes with Hasselblad branding, Snapdragon chipset, fast charger, 120Hz refresh rate among features. OnePlus 10 Pro comes in two colour variants; Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. OnePlus 10 Pro will be sold via Amazon in India. OnePlus completes eight years of inception as a smartphone brand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}