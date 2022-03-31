OnePlus 10 Pro launches tonight along with Bullets Z2. Expected features, price

OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched tonight along with Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Silver edition and probably a new smart TV as well. These will be launched at 7:30 pm IST through OnePlus’s social media channels and YouTube. Out of these products, the main focus remains OnePlus 10 Pro tonight. It will be premium flagship smartphone with Snapdragon best available smartphone chipset. Besides OnePlus 10 Pro, the Bullets Z2 necklace will be launched along with Silver edition TWS, Buds Pro.

