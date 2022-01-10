OnePlus will launch its next flagship smartphone tomorrow in China but the specifications are already out and being debated in the market. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch two new smartphones, OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. With it, OnePlus also extends it association with camera maker, Hasselblad. Both these companies came together in 2021 with the launch of OnePlus 9 Pro. Before the launch, its CEO and co-founder, Pete Lau , has been sharing details about the phones.

As OnePlus simulatenoulsy prepares to launch OnePlus 9RT in India, we would like to tell you about the expected features of OnePlus 10 series.

Display

OnePlus 10 series is expected to feature 6.7 inch Fluid AMOLED punch hole display which can handle 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership grows with OnePlus 10 series. The triple rear camera smartphone holds a 48MP main lens, along with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP monochrome lens. The cameras will be calibrated with the software of Hasselblad whereas the lenses might be sourced from Sony. It will also get functions like dual OIS and more.

OnePlus 10 series also features a 32MP selfie camera standard in both the variants.

Processor

OnePlus will pack both the phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the octa-core format. It will get OxygenOS 12 support based on Android 12 out of the box. The company has used LPDDR5+UFS 3.1 as well. OnePlus 10 series will start from 8GB of minimum RAM and 128 starting internal memory.

Battery

For a change, OnePlus will upgrade to 5,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 10 series. It might be different in both the variants. The phone gets 80W fast charger in the box. It is expected that the series will support reverse and wireless charging.

Price

OnePlus is launching the series 10 in China first. These phones might ship to India in February 2022 but we can guess the price of the starting variant of 8GB/128GB to range between ₹55,000- 59,999.

