Home / Technology / OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Hasselblad branding launched

OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Hasselblad branding launched

OnePlus 10 Pro goes official in China
1 min read . 04:19 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box
  • It has a 48MP main lens along with 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 8MP telephoto sensor

OnePlus 10 Pro has been announced in Chinese market today. As we expected, the OnePlus 10 Pro features latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate display with LTPO, triple camera set up and punch hole design. OnePlus has also upgraded the charger to a 80W from the previous generation 65W charger. The Chinese smartphone maker also launched OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition with 10 Pro. The two colour variants were already announced for OnePlus 10 Pro.

It will be available in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. OnePlus 10 Pro has been priced at at CNY 4,699 (nearly 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/ 256GB models are priced at CNY 4,999 (around 58,000) and CNY 5,299 (around 61,500) respectively.

For computing, OnePlus 10 Pro gets the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM LPDDR5. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

For content, OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.7 inch QHD+ AMOLED display having 1440x3216 resolution supported by 120Hz refresh rate. The display can generate 1300 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla glass Victus.

In optics, OnePlus 10 Pro features triple camera setup. It comes with Hasselblad branding and software tuning. It has a 48MP main lens (Sony IMX789) along with 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 8MP telephoto sensor. The 10 Pro gets a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies.

OnePlus has packed the 10 Pro with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 80W fast charger.

