OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Things we know, and expect

OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Things we know, and expect2 min read . 16 Apr 2022
OnePlus 10R 5G is a Lite version of its flagship phone launched on March 31, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is an extension of Nord 2 CE 5G launched in Feb this year
OnePlus launch event arrives on April 28 and with that comes two new smartphones; OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The ‘Notify Me’ page is already live for these two devices. Both OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be unveiled at 7:00 pm IST through company’s social media channels and YouTube. It is also expected that OnePlus will also launch a TWS during the same launch event.
OnePlus 10R 5G is a Lite version of its flagship phone launched on March 31, OnePlus 10 Pro. The Nord CE 2 Lite is also an extension of Nord 2 CE 5G launched in February this year.
OnePlus has been revealing details about the phones to build they hype around the launch. Here we sum up the details of both OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G:
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will feature a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, claims OnePlus.The expected features in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could be a 6.5 inch FHD+ display with probably 90Hz refresh rate.
For computing, the Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.
For photography, Nord CE 2 Lite could use a 64MP main lens along with two supportive lenses in the form of macro and depth sensors. It is expected to ship with 16MP selfie lens.
We expect the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price to remain under ₹20k, around ₹18,990, for the 6GB/64GB variant.
OnePlus 10R 5G
OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max is a new generation SoC which uses the 5nm production process, leading to better overall performance, faster processing, and power efficiency, it said.
It is equipped with an octa-core CPU which can clocks speeds up to 2.85Ghz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU which is 20% faster than its predecessor.
The OnePlus 10R 5G also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery which is powered by the 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, first ever on a OnePlus device. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims.
The OnePlus 10R 5G would come in 30k price bracket.