OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Things we know, and expect

OnePlus launch event arrives on April 28 and with that comes two new smartphones; OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The ‘Notify Me’ page is already live for these two devices. Both OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be unveiled at 7:00 pm IST through company’s social media channels and YouTube. It is also expected that OnePlus will also launch a TWS during the same launch event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}