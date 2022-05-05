The all-new OnePlus 10R 5G delivers a solid proposition on high level gaming and on-the-go entertainment, both of which have become important considerations while choosing a smartphone in today’s digital times when we do much more with our phones than just calling and messaging.

The high-performance OnePlus 10R 5G has been designed to achieve the very best. No matter which game you throw at it, the phone will deliver the best gaming experience and take your performance to the very next level making sure you play without a lag and never end up missing a point.

At the backend, there is much more to a good gaming performance than simply a bunch of specifications and statistics. Read on to know what makes the OnePlus 10R the best-in-class gaming smartphone.

Display

The 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display will take your game come alive on the screen with its clarity and true to life colours. It has a flicker-free 120 Hz refresh rate and can adjust between 120 Hz, 90 Hz and 60 Hz, depending on the kind of content you wish to play on it. It has a maximum touch response rate of up to 1,000 Hz, which makes sure that your screen responds to the swipe when you need it the most. When you are watching your favourite series, the HDR10+ certification on your OnePlus 10R 5G offers you richer, deeper colours every time, across all the supported platforms.

Processor

At the heart of this high-power smartphone is the 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chipset that offers CPU speeds up to 2.85 GHz and 11 per cent improved multi-core performance, as compared to the older generations. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX enhances your gaming performance by offering 20 per cent improved GPU performance and 25 percent improved power efficiency over the previous MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. It also offers 80 per cent improved AI performance, thanks to the MediaTek APU 580, its dedicated AI processor. The 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM makes your user experience fast and smooth.

OxygenOS 12.1

Your OnePlus 10R 5G will come pre-installed with the OxygenOS 12.1 with brand new features around work, rest and play and a burden-less design enhancing the overall performance of your smartphone. As part of the bundle, the smartphone will get three major Android updates and four years of security updates when you buy the OnePlus 10R 5G, making it a totally hassle-free ownership, so that you can keep the focus on the gaming!

Cooling System

This smartphone is fitted with OnePlus’ largest and most advanced cooling system which will ensure that your phone doesn’t heat up after hours of gaming or binge watching your favourite series. The 3D Passive Cooling System has the largest chamber in any OnePlus phone so far, measuring over 4,100 mm2 along with a cooling film made from graphite and graphene technology. This ensures that the smartphone stays cool even after hours of hectic usage.

HyperBoost Gaming Engine

The OnePlus 10R 5G is powered for gaming with its HyperBoost Gaming Engine that enables a more responsive and stable gaming experience. This means that your game will run smoothly, without a lag and the phone will quickly respond to every action that you make. The GPA Frame Stabilizer reduces the frame rate fluctuation when gaming for a smoother experience by leveraging exclusive AI computing models to adjust the CPU and GPU resources according to fluctuations in frame rates.

Fast charging

The last thing you want when you are immersed in a game or watching the latest blockbuster to hit OTT is the phone battery dying out midway! The OnePlus 10R 5G features the industry-leading 150W/ 80W SUPERVOOC, which is the fastest charging experience ever to be found on a OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus 10R variant that comes with the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition comes with the 4,500 mAh battery that lasts an entire day, but even when it runs out, it can be charged from 0 to 30 minutes in all of 3 minutes, making sure you are back in action very very soon.

If you are among those who use your smartphone for more than just connectivity, the OnePlus 10R 5G is the device for you. Get yourself one today, you won’t be disappointed.