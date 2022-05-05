OnePlus 10R 5G and the gaming prowess it has

The 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display will take your game come alive on the screen with its clarity and true to life colours. It has a flicker-free 120 Hz refresh rate and can adjust between 120 Hz, 90 Hz and 60 Hz, depending on the kind of content you wish to play on it. It has a maximum touch response rate of up to 1,000 Hz, which makes sure that your screen responds to the swipe when you need it the most. When you are watching your favourite series, the HDR10+ certification on your OnePlus 10R 5G offers you richer, deeper colours every time, across all the supported platforms.