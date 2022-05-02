OnePlus 10R 5G and the lightning fast 150W SUPERVOOC charger

The OnePlus 10R 5G is also equipped with a VFC trickle charging optimization algorithm, which improves the charging efficiency of the last 10 per cent of this smartphone’s battery by allowing your smartphone to automatically adjust its current voltage and that needed for a charge to the accuracy of 100 mA and 10 mV to improve charging efficiency and the reduce amount of heat dissipated during the process. This means that it can anticipate when the user is going to unplug their phone and adapts the charging voltage accordingly. It also ensures its battery spends less time at 100 per cent as it can adjust its current and voltage faster.