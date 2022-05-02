OnePlus 10R 5G and the lightning fast 150W SUPERVOOC charger

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
OnePlus introduced 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, the fastest charging solution ever on a OnePlus phone in the OnePlus 10R, capable of charging the smartphone’s battery from 1-100 % in just 17 minutes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The all-new smartphone features a 150W SUPERVOOC charger on the Endurance Edition, which is the fastest charging technology ever to be used on a OnePlus phone. Its battery, a 4,500mAh, can last for an entire day on a full charge, and for times when you need that extra boost of power, you can use its inbuilt Rapid Charging Mode to charge it from 1 to 70 per cent in a matter of all of 10 minutes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The all-new smartphone features a 150W SUPERVOOC charger on the Endurance Edition, which is the fastest charging technology ever to be used on a OnePlus phone. Its battery, a 4,500mAh, can last for an entire day on a full charge, and for times when you need that extra boost of power, you can use its inbuilt Rapid Charging Mode to charge it from 1 to 70 per cent in a matter of all of 10 minutes.
Let’s take a deeper look at what makes the battery of the OnePlus 10R 5G so special.
Let’s take a deeper look at what makes the battery of the OnePlus 10R 5G so special.
The 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition comes with the Battery Health Engine feature, which helps the battery retain 80 per cent of its original capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles. While the Smart Battery Health Algorithm tracks and controls the maximum charging current and ensures that it stays within a safe range to reduce the probability of dead lithium cells, which help extend the lifespan of the battery, its Battery Healing Technology allows electrodes to be continuously repaired during charging cycles, thereby reducing the damage caused to the anodes and cathodes to preserve its capacity.
Dual Charge Pump
The OnePlus 10R 5G also comes with improved charging management systems for greater charging efficiency, the first of which is a Dual Charge Pump, which means that there are two 75W pumps to charge the battery instead of one pump with a capacity of 150W. This allows the smartphone to charge faster with reduced heat dissipation, greater efficiency, and enhanced safety.
The OnePlus 10R 5G is also equipped with a VFC trickle charging optimization algorithm, which improves the charging efficiency of the last 10 per cent of this smartphone’s battery by allowing your smartphone to automatically adjust its current voltage and that needed for a charge to the accuracy of 100 mA and 10 mV to improve charging efficiency and the reduce amount of heat dissipated during the process. This means that it can anticipate when the user is going to unplug their phone and adapts the charging voltage accordingly. It also ensures its battery spends less time at 100 per cent as it can adjust its current and voltage faster.
Intelligent Charging Management
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rounding out the OnePlus 10R and 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition’s intelligent charging management is a Customized Smart Charging Chip that manages charging on the device and guarantees charging safety, by recognizing the input current and voltage, then delivering an adaptable combination to the battery.
Temperature sensors
There are a total of 13 temperature sensors that track the charging temperature of the OnePlus 10R 5G in real-time. This is an upgrade of 10 sensors for the earlier models of OnePlus and has been done to ensure that the OnePlus 10R 5G delivers a fast-charging experience that ensures safety at all times and the phone is never overheated. The temperature sensors are located within the phone’s battery system.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hardware safety
This safety extends to the supporting hardware too. All variants of the OnePlus 10R 5G support a new 128-bit encryption algorithm that recognizes official SUPERVOOC charging cables and unlocks the super-fast charging speeds only when it is connected with cables that are designed to deliver these. The OnePlus 10R 5G’s 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition is certified by the prestigious TÜV Rheinland for its safety in fast charging technology.