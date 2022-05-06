OnePlus 10R 5G design element that makes it unique and aspirational

OnePlus 10R 5G design element that makes it unique and aspirational3 min read . 03:50 PM IST
OnePlus 10R 5G sports a sleek, seamless design with flat sides that complement its small 8.17 mm design and a weight of just 186 grams
The smartphone is the new lifestyle accessory we flaunt, a reflection of our style and personality, as we use it to do a lot more than just making calls and sending messages. It doubles up as a high-end camera, a notebook, an alarm clock and even a health activity tracker! If you haven’t seen it already, the newest kid on the smartphone block – the OnePlus 10R 5G – is an absolute must-have for anyone trying to up their style quotient.
With focus on craftsmanship and practicality of use, both rolled into one, the OnePlus 10R 5G sports a sleek, seamless design with flat sides that complement its small 8.17 mm design and a weight of just 186 grams. On the practical front, this improves grip and holding comfort, especially when using the device horizontally for extended periods of time – something most of us do when we read or watch on our phones.
The back of the smartphone looks absolutely stunning with a nano-level dot matrix layout on the rear cover, which assures that it is fingerprint resistant too. This process is used to produce a one-of-its-kind and beautiful pattern beneath the device’s camera module, further augmenting its good looks.
Adapted into this unique design is a high-performance device that comes with brand new features around work, rest and play with the OxygenOS 12.1 and a design that enhances the overall performance of your smartphone. The OnePlus 10R 5G comes in two exciting colour options – Sierra Black and Forest Green – both of which add to its aesthetics.
On the performance front, the OnePlus 10R 5G is embedded with the fastest charging experience ever to be found on a OnePlus smartphone – the industry-leading 150W/ 80W SUPERVOOC. The OnePlus 10R variant that comes with the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition comes and a 4,500 mAh battery that lasts an entire day, but even when it runs out, it can be charged from 0 to 30 minutes in just 3 minutes.
It is powered by 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core Chipset that gives it CPU speeds up to 2.85 GHz and 11 per cent improved multi-core performance, 20 per cent improved GPU performance and 25 per cent improved power efficiency as compared to the older generations. It also offers 80 per cent improved AI performance, thanks to the MediaTek APU 580, its dedicated AI processor.
The 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display gives the screen crystal clear clarity and true to life colours. The smartphone has a flicker-free 120 Hz refresh rate and can adjust between 120 Hz, 90 Hz and 60 Hz, depending on the kind of content you wish to play on it, and has a maximum touch response rate of up to 1,000 Hz, which makes sure that your screen responds to the swipe when you need it the most.
This new smartphone is fitted with OnePlus’ largest and most advanced cooling system which will ensure that your phone doesn’t heat up after hours of usage, whether you are using it for work or non-stop entertainment or gaming. Its built-in 3D Passive Cooling System has the largest chamber in any OnePlus phone so far, measuring over 4,100 mm2 along with a cooling film made from graphite and graphene technology.
All in all, the OnePlus 10R 5G pushes OnePlus' core burden less, cohesive, and attractive design philosophy even further with a fresh design that evolves the aesthetics of previous OnePlus R series devices. So, if you are looking for a phone to add that element of panache to your life, your search stops right here at the OnePlus 10R 5G.