OnePlus has unveiled its new range of products; two new smartphones and a TWS. The two new phones, OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, both 5G-enabled smartphones, came along with a new series of TWS under the Nord category called the Nord Buds. These were launched on April 28 during the ‘More Power To You’ event.

OnePlus 10R became the first OnePlus’s phone to ship with 150W fast charger, and the Nord CE 2 Lite brought features like 120Hz refresh rate to the mid-segment audiences. The Nord Buds provided an additional option from OnePlus in the TWS category and under budget.

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds will retail via Amazon, through company's website and its offline stores.

Here we look at the features of these three products:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The new addition to the OnePlus Nord series is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, powered by Oxygen OS 12.1 right out of the box. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone has a 6.59-inch 120Hz display for clear images and a responsive screen. Nord CE 2 Lite features a 64MP triple camera backed by a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets a 16MP selfie camera.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging, which claims to charge the battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G features a HyperBoost gaming engine and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor for computing with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. OnePlus 10R uses the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 10R has 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.7 inch AMOLED display. The 10R 5G comes with 150W fast charger (Endurance Edition) for a 4,500mAh battery. There are two other models with 5,000mAh battery supported by an 80W charger inside the box.

OnePlus Nord Buds

The OnePlus Nord Buds are IP55 rated earphones featuring 12.4 mm large dynamic bass drivers for improved bass reproduction and crystal-clear sound. They also have AI noise cancelling features and can run non-stop for up to 30 hours on a full charge.