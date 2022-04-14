OnePlus will be unveiling the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at the “More Power To You" event on April 28, confirmed by the brand today. The OnePlus 10R 5G will bring 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology, first for a OnePlus device, capable of charging battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims. The base variant of OnePlus 10R will support 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

It launched the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on March 31 in India, and is now set to unveil its next flagship smartphone under the OnePlus R series - launched last year to offer products at a more accessible price point.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will feature a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, claims OnePlus.

Apart from these two products, it is expected that OnePlus will also launch a TWS earbuds during the same launch event.

The expected features in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could be a 6.5 inch FHD+ display with probably 90Hz refresh rate.

For computing, the Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.

For photography, Nord CE 2 Lite could use a 64MP main lens along with two supportive lenses in the form of macro and depth sensors. It is expected to ship with 16MP selfie lens.

OnePlus is likely to load the Nord CE 2 Lite with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger inside the box.

The TWS may come in the form of earbuds in the affordable segment of under ₹3,000.